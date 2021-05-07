Virtual religious services and upcoming events

Fellowship Presbyterian Church in Greensboro is livestreaming its Sunday worship service each week at 9:30 a.m. at www.fellowship-presbyterian.com. In addition, in-person services are now being held outdoors in front of the church at 2005 New Garden Road at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Bring chairs. Social distancing and masks are required.

First Baptist Church Greensboro is livestreaming its Sunday worship services at 10:30 a.m. at fbcgso.org or facebook.com/FirstBaptistChurchGreensboro. The church offers virtual Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and virtual midweek vesper services at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays — at fbcgso.org and on Facebook.

First Lutheran Church Greensboro is livestreaming its contemporary worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays and its traditional services at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/FirstLutheranGreensboro). Links to previous services can be found at www.firstlutheran.com and www.youtube.com/user/firstlutherangso/videos.

First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro is livestreaming at 9 a.m. Sundays at fpcgreensboro.org, on YouTube at fpcgreensboro and on Facebook at First Presbyterian Church in Greensboro. Also, find online videos of Bible studies for adults and Godly Play and more for children at fpcgreensboro.org/digital-formation-library.