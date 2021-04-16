Virtual religious services and upcoming events

Christ Lutheran Church is livestreaming its worship service using Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Sundays. Find it in Facebook Groups at Christ Lutheran — Greensboro NC.

Jackson United Methodist Church at 7818 Jackson School Road in Browns Summit offers outdoor worship service at 10 a.m. Sundays. Call 336-508-5747 for the audio sermon of the day. Or join Facebook Live at www.facebook/Samuel A. Moore or www.facebook/Jackson United Methodist Church. To join weekly dial-in services for Sunday school, at 9 a.m., call 701-802-5330, password 4549633#; for Wednesday Bible study, at 11 a.m., call 701-803-5173, password 5152279#; or for Thursday book study, at noon and 7 p.m., call 516-253-3405.