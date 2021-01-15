Virtual religious services and upcoming events

JAN. 15

JAN. 17

JAN. 18

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Virtual Worship Service: 11 a.m., www.highpoint.edu/live/ . With the Rev. Jonathan Walton, dean of Wake Forest University School of Divinity. Walton is an outspoken advocate for social justice and civil rights. www.highpoint.edu/religiouslife/martin-luther-king-jr-annual-service .

16th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Interfaith Service: noon, www.facebook.com/stjamespresby, www.youtube.com/channel/UC0VErWx0PIgu-48o_ig2V2A or Zoom. The Zoom link can be accessed at www.stjamespresby.org. Theme: “Healing Through Justice." Food drive from 2 to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the church at 820 Ross Ave. in Greensboro. Girl Scout Troop #40338 will have Girl Scout cookies on sale as well. 336-273-6658 or office@stjamespresby.org.