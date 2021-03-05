Virtual religious services and upcoming events

St. Francis Episcopal Church online services are available Sunday mornings at www.youtube.com/user/stfrancischurchgso/videos and stfrancisgreensboro.org.

St. John’s Anglican Church offers Spiritual Communion Services at 10 a.m. Sundays. Visit stjohnsgso.org and click on the Facebook symbol at the bottom of the page, then click on “Videos” on the left side of the Facebook page.

St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church offers services at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/StTimothysUnitedMethodistChurch. Adult Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. and children’s Sunday school is at 10 a.m., both on Zoom. Email info@stumc.org to learn more. Also, Advent Contemplative Prayer is at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Morning Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87319920688. Evening Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85013245855.

The Fellowship at 1601 Barnes St. in Reidsville is offering in-person worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and online at www.facebook.com/fellowshipreidsville.org at approximately 11 a.m. Sundays. An online prayer meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays: http://us04web.zoom.us/j/77947252570.

Trinity Church in Greensboro is offering services on its front lawn at 9 a.m. Sundays, and in its sanctuary at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. www.trinitychurchgso.org.