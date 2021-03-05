Virtual religious services and upcoming events

Mercy Hill Church is holding in-person and online services. The church has four campuses, you must register for in-person services. https://mercyhillchurch.com.
Mount Zion United Methodist Church of Stokesdale offers in-person worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays. Also, the church livestreams at 11 a.m. Sundays at Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/mymtzion.
Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church of Greensboro is posting its Sunday services, daily devotions, daily playschool chapel lessons and more to its website (www.muirschapelumc.com), its YouTube channel (Muirs Chapel) and its Facebook page (@muirschapelumc). Click the subscribe button on the YouTube channel and like the Facebook page to receive updates.
New Garden Friends Meeting livestreams meetings for worship at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/NewGardenFriendsMeeting. Prepared messages also will be posted at www.ngfm.org/media.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church is livestreaming its worship service at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook, YouTube and Vimeo. Sunday school is at 8:45 a.m. every Sunday via YouTube and Facebook. The Daily Corporate Morning Prayer is at 7 a.m.; call 605-475-4120, access code 4645913. Bible study is at 11 a.m. Wednesdays; call 425-436-6356, meeting ID 589318.
Pleasant Union United Methodist Church of Liberty will post services at www.facebook.com/puumc/?ref=bookmarks.
Presbyterian Church of the Covenant of Greensboro will be offering services at 11 a.m. Sundays via the church’s Facebook page: Presbyterian Church of the Covenant — Greensboro NC; and on pastor Mark Sandlin’s Facebook page.
Sedgefield Presbyterian Church offers services and sermons on its website at www.sedgefieldpresbyterian.org.
Shalom Community Christian Church is livestreaming its 10 a.m. Sunday service on Twitter, Periscope, Facebook and YouTube. Contact Pastor Dioone Cole at 336-272-4463 to get the Zoom link. Also, the church offers Zumba online from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Shiloh Baptist Church of Greensboro is livestreaming its services via Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/shilohbaptist.church.58) and YouTube (Shiloh Baptist Church of Greensboro, NC). Daily prayers are offered at 7:30 a.m. on the Shiloh Prayer Line: 425-436-6343, access code 375386. Bible study is offered at 7 p.m. Wednesdays; dial 425-436-6343, access code 373386. Also, offering food assistance to individuals directly impacted by COVID-19 in the following communities: Hampton Homes, J.T. Hairston Memorial Homes, Ray Warren, Smith Homes and Warnersville. Food assistance is also available to anyone who is referred by a local charitable organization. Call 336-272-1166 to reserve a box of food.
St. Andrews Episcopal Church lists its services at https://standrewsgso.org and www.facebook.com/standrewsgreensboronc.
St. Francis Episcopal Church online services are available Sunday mornings at www.youtube.com/user/stfrancischurchgso/videos and stfrancisgreensboro.org.
St. John’s Anglican Church offers Spiritual Communion Services at 10 a.m. Sundays. Visit stjohnsgso.org and click on the Facebook symbol at the bottom of the page, then click on “Videos” on the left side of the Facebook page.
St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church offers services at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/StTimothysUnitedMethodistChurch. Adult Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. and children’s Sunday school is at 10 a.m., both on Zoom. Email info@stumc.org to learn more. Also, Advent Contemplative Prayer is at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Morning Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87319920688. Evening Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85013245855.
The Fellowship at 1601 Barnes St. in Reidsville is offering in-person worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and online at www.facebook.com/fellowshipreidsville.org at approximately 11 a.m. Sundays. An online prayer meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays: http://us04web.zoom.us/j/77947252570.
Trinity Church in Greensboro is offering services on its front lawn at 9 a.m. Sundays, and in its sanctuary at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. www.trinitychurchgso.org.
Unitarian Universalist Church of Greensboro holds a virtual service at 11 a.m. Sundays via Zoom https://zoom.us/j/94899030121 or Zoom meeting ID: 948 990 30121.
Unitarian Universalists in Covenant, which usually meets at Scuppernong Books, offers Sunday services at 11 a.m. via Zoom; https://zoom.us/j/930959271, meeting ID 930 959 271.
Unity in Greensboro offers Sunday service, youth programs, classes and meditations via Zoom. 336-273-0944 or www.unityingreensboro.org.
Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ in Greensboro will offer weekly services online for the 11 a.m. Sunday worship, 7 p.m. Tuesday Bible study and noon Wednesday Bible study at www.wellsmemorialcogic.org/live. Also, to hear the Sunday service and Bible studies, call 978-990-5000 and use access code 318878#.
West Market Church in Greensboro is livestreaming its modern worship service at 9 a.m. and its traditional service at 11 a.m. Sundays via the church’s Facebook page.
MARCH 7
Food Collection: noon-3 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Benefits God’s Helping Hands.
MARCH 11
Lenten Bible Study: 7 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Third of four sessions covering “Our Subversive Endeavor: The Bible as Counter Narrative.” Will also be livestreamed on Facebook. 336-299-8663.
MARCH 12
Free Community Dinner: 5-7 p.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Take out only. Barbecued chicken leg quarters, pineapple casserole, rolls and desserts. 336-475-3365.
MARCH 18
Lenten Bible Study: 7 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Last session covering “Our Subversive Endeavor: The Bible as Counter Narrative.” Will also be livestreamed on Facebook. 336-299-8663.
MARCH 21
Food Collection: noon-3 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Benefits God’s Helping Hands.
APRIL 4
Food Collection: noon-3 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Benefits Spartan Open Pantry.
APRIL 18
Food Collection: noon-3 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Benefits Greensboro Urban Ministry.
JUNE 19
Richard Smallwood Greensboro Symphony Orchestra Community Gospel Choir: 8 p.m., Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. $35-$80. 336-335-5456, Ext. 224.