Virtual religious services and upcoming events

Free Health Clinic: 10 a.m.-noon, St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 600 E. Florida St., Greensboro. Services offered: Flu shots (call to schedule an appointment, drop-ins accepted), blood pressure checks, A1C tests, COVID-19 tests. Bring proper identification and insurance information, if possible. In conjunction with the Oak Street Health Clinic and the Old North State Medical Society. Sierra Mapp, 336-223-6010 or sierra.ludd@oakstreethealth.com. Food pantry will also be open during this time and available for food distribution. Email smattumc600@gmail.com or call 336-272-4505.