Virtual religious services and upcoming events

Shalom Community Christian Church is livestreaming its 10 a.m. Sunday service on Twitter, Periscope, Facebook and YouTube. Contact Pastor Dioone Cole at 336-272-4463 to get the Zoom link. Also, the church offers Zumba online from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

Shiloh Baptist Church of Greensboro is livestreaming its services via Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/shilohbaptist.church.58) and YouTube (Shiloh Baptist Church of Greensboro, NC). Daily prayers are offered at 7:30 a.m. on the Shiloh Prayer Line: 425-436-6343, access code 375386. Bible study is offered at 7 p.m. Wednesdays; dial 425-436-6343, access code 373386. Also, offering food assistance to individuals directly impacted by COVID-19 in the following communities: Hampton Homes, J.T. Hairston Memorial Homes, Ray Warren, Smith Homes and Warnersville. Food assistance is also available to anyone who is referred by a local charitable organization. Call 336-272-1166 to reserve a box of food.