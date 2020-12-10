 Skip to main content
Virtual workshop about what you should do after you take a DNA test set for tonight, Dec. 10
Greensboro Family History Center

The Greensboro Family History Center will offer the virtual workshop, "Things to do after you take a DNA test," at 7 p.m. tonight, Dec. 10, via Zoom.

Fred Watts is the speaker.

Watts has been a part of the center's DNA special interest group and has been coming to workshops for years. He has a great deal of information in how to do research in the African-American community.

The Zoom link is at https://uncg.zoom.us/j/94056754121.

For information, email info@greensborofhc.com or visit http://greensborofhc.com/.

