Virtual workshop about what you should do after you take a DNA test set for tonight, Dec. 10

The Greensboro Family History Center will offer the virtual workshop, "Things to do after you take a DNA test," at 7 p.m. tonight, Dec. 10, via Zoom.
Fred Watts is the speaker.
Watts has been a part of the center's DNA special interest group and has been coming to workshops for years. He has a great deal of information in how to do research in the African-American community.
The Zoom link is at https://uncg.zoom.us/j/94056754121.
For information, email info@greensborofhc.com or visit http://greensborofhc.com/.
