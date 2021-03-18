Volunteers needed for hydrangea garden clean-up days at Moses H. Cone Memorial Park

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is seeking volunteers from 1 to 4 p.m. March 24-27 to spruce up the hydrangea garden at Moses H. Cone Memorial Park at milepost 294 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

As part of the workdays, Watauga County Extension Agent Paige Patterson will give a course on proper pruning techniques onsite at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24.

Participants will prune the hydrangeas and remove debris near Bass Lake in the park. Volunteers can attend all sessions or select specific days to participate.

To sign up, e-mail Audrey Pearson at apearson@brpfoundation.org. For additional volunteer opportunities, visit BRPFoundation.org/volunteer.