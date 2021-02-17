Waste not: How to save money (and the planet) by using kitchen scraps

I should come clean about a recent New Year’s resolution, the one where I swore to contemporize my cultural references. I have failed. Miserably.

Which brings us to the irrepressible Irving Berlin. “Just around the corner, there’s a rainbow in the sky, so let’s have another cup of coffee and let’s have another piece of pie.” Golly, that man had pluck.

But, speaking of resolutions, let's talk about frugality.

We’ll do more and waste less. We’ll harness that pluck. With a song in our heart and a sandwich in our satchel, we’ll aim for a teenier garbage footprint as we roam this wide Earth and, in so doing, maybe make it a better place.

Why you need to learn this

Yorbus crispy, have you forgotten 2020 already? The fires? The murder hornets? The plague? I’m thinking our had-it-up-to-here planet’s giving us a hint. I’m thinking it’s time to slow our headlong plunge into the abyss. Save more. Use less.

The steps you take

Our species (homo sapiens) is the only planetary resident that creates actual, useless waste. Birds don’t do it. Bees don’t do it.

Even educated fleas don’t do it.