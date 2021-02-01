Webinar to highlight new virtual tour of Flat Top Manor

Thanks to a new 3D virtual tour of Flat Top Manor, the historical home at Moses H. Cone Memorial Park is accessible year-round. The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation will host a free 30-minute webinar at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, to demonstrate how to use this innovative tool to “walk” the halls of Flat Top Manor.

The online experience allows viewers to roam through rooms and learn about the architectural features, estate history and Moses and Bertha Cone’s lives. The tour also explores areas of the circa-1901 manor typically not open to the public. Flat Top Manor closes to visitors each year in November and reopens in the spring. The project, funded by donations to the foundation, allows access to continue during the off season and when guided tours are not available.

Virtual visitors can navigate the floorplan of the house room by room. Among the current highlights of the tour are historical images of the Cone family, descriptions of how the rooms were used, and details about art and furniture that graced the residence. Viewers can climb the stairs to the attic, which is closed to the public, before heading to the widow’s walk atop the house for a view of Bass Lake and the surrounding mountains. Over time, more information and features will be added to the experience.

To register for the webinar, visit BRPFoundation.org/events.