Chamblee engagement

Guidelines & Deadlines The Celebrations page allows you to tell the story of your engagement, wedding, anniversary, or special occasion in your own way. Announcement costs depend on the total space used, picture and text combined. This cost is payable by check, cash, Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover. There is no charge for announcements that are six lines or less in length and run without a photograph for engagements, weddings, or anniversaries that are celebrating 50 years or more. Sunday Wed. Run Date Deadline Feb. 13 Feb. 2 Feb. 20 Feb. 9 Feb. 27 Feb. 16 Mar. 6 Feb. 23 336-373-7068 celebrations@ greensboro.com