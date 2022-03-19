 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

guidelines

  • 0

Guidelines & Deadlines The Celebrations page allows you to tell the story of your engagement, wedding, anniversary, or special occasion in your own way. Announcement costs depend on the total space used, picture and text combined. This cost is payable by check, cash, Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover. There is no charge for announcements that are six lines or less in length and run without a photograph for engagements, weddings, or anniversaries that are celebrating 50 years or more. Sunday Wed. Run Date Deadline Apr. 3 Mar. 23 Apr. 10 Mar. 30 Apr. 17 Apr. 6 Apr. 24 Apr. 13 336-373-7068 celebrations@ greensboro.com

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert