Houser-Finlay Wedding Hannah Howerton Houser and Ryan Christopher Finlay were united in marriage on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 6 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Reverend Neil Dunnavant and Reverend Grace Lindvall officiated. The reception was held immediately after the ceremony at Charlotte Country Club. The rehearsal dinner was hosted by the groom's parents on Friday, June 24th at the Duke Mansion. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Edward Houser, III, of Greensboro, North Carolina. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Shuler Lineberry, Jr., of Greensboro and Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Munroe Barnhardt, III, of Charlotte and the late Earl Edward Houser, Jr. Hannah is a graduate of Caldwell Academy and University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where she received her Bachelor of Science in 2020. She is employed by Middleburg Construction as a contract administrator in Charlotte, North Carolina. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Crawford Finlay, of Oakton, Virginia. He is the grandson of Doctor John Sanford Ingley and the late Josephine Payne Ingley, of Washington, D.C. and Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Charles Lloyd Finlay, of Miami, Florida. Ryan is a graduate of Gonzaga College High School and Brown University, where he received his Bachelor of Science in 2020 and was a member of the Brown Men's Lacrosse team for four years. He is a 2021 graduate of the Pratt School of Engineering at Duke University, where he received his master's degree. He is employed by Piedmont Lithium as a project engineer in Belmont, North Carolina. Ms. Abigail Lineberry Houser, of Greensboro, NC, sister of the bride, was maid of honor and Mr. Benjamin Crawford Finlay, of Oakton, VA, brother of the groom, served as best man. Music at the ceremony was provided by Robert Dicks, organist, and Mark Adamson, bagpiper. The chancel flowers were given in memory of the bride's aunt, Ms. Virginia Schenck Lineberry. Following their wedding trip to Bermuda, the couple will reside in Charlotte, North Carolina.