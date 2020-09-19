Powell - Bode

Mr. and Mrs. Paul Bode Dr. Helen Bobbitt Powell and Paul Thaddeus Bode were united in marriage Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 5:30 pm at Front Street United Methodist Church in Burlington. The Reverend Ross Carter officiated. A program of sacred and classical music was presented by Dr. Matt Brittain, director and organist; Tim Hudson, trumpet; and a string quartet. Photo by Steve Exum of Exumphoto.com The bride is the daughter of Dr. And Mrs James Bobbitt Powell of Burlington and the granddaughter of the late Dr. Robert Norwood Ellington and Mrs. Helen Ellington of Burlington and the late Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Edward Powell, Jr. of Elon. The bridegroom is the son of Mr. And Mrs. John Thaddeus Bode of Raleigh and the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Wills Hancock III of Oxford and the late Mr. And Mrs. Vincent Henry Bode of Raleigh. Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore a wedding gown designed by Ines Di Santo and carried a bouquet of Orchids from Thailand. Allison Hunt Cooper of Wilmington served as matron of honor. Mary Wills Bode of Raleigh, sister of the groom, was maid of honor. Elizabeth Fairfax Beasley of Dallas and Grace Maryn Kirkpatrick of Raleigh were flower girls. John Thaddeus Bode served as his son's best man. Ushers were John Banks Powell of New York City and James Rosser Powell of Chapel Hill, brothers of the bride. Following the ceremony, a parade of friends and well-wishers lined the street leading to the Powell home where an outdoor reception was held. Aaron Turner and his trio provided music for toasts and dancing. The bride graduated from Walter Williams high school as valedictorian in 2010. She attended UNC-CH on a Morehead-Cain Scholarship and majored in biology. She achieved Phi Beta Kappa and was a member of Kappa Delta sorority. She was presented at the 2011 Terpsichorean Ball and served as an assistant leader. She graduated with Alpha Omega Alpha honors from UNC School of Medicine and also earned a Master of Public Health degree in 2019. Helen is currently a resident in the Department of Dermatology at UNC-CH. The groom graduated from Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh in 2003 and from Dartmouth College in 2007. He played for the men's varsity basketball teams at both schools. At Dartmouth he enjoyed the brotherhood of Theta Delta Chi. He worked nine years for Bank of America in New York City as a bond trader. He earned an MBA from Kenan Flagler School of Business at UNC-CH in 2019. Paul is employed by Safe Harbor family capital, LLC as Vice President for Investments in Chapel Hill. Following a honeymoon trip to Morehead City, the couple returned to their home in Chapel Hill.
Powell - Bode
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Guidelines & Deadlines The Celebrations page allows you to tell the story of your engagement, wedding, anniversary or special occasion in …