SPARKS-JOHNSON WEDDING

Sparks-Johnson Rev. & Mrs. Steve and Pam Sparks of Greensboro are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Sarah Jean Sparks of Greensboro, to Derek James Johnson of Hartwell, GA. The ceremony took place on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Grandover Resort in Greensboro, and was officiated by the Rev. Steve Sparks, the bride's father. The bride graduated from Western Guilford High School and Wake Forest University. The groom's parents are Mr. & Mrs. Alan and Dee Johnson of Hartwell, GA. The groom graduated from Hart County High School, Hartwell, GA, and from Emmanuel College, Franklin Springs, GA. The newlyweds plan to reside in Lexington.