Thomas-Ferguson Wedding On Monday, September 26, 2022, Dr. Alexandria Micchelle Thomas, daughter of Mr. Charles and Mrs. Karen Thomas, and Dr. Frederick Isaac Ferguson, son of Dr. Frederick and Mrs.Voncile Ferguson, hosted their engagement party at St. Matthews United Methodist Church. The couple met in medical school at Charles R. Drew University/David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA in Los Angeles, CA. Their wedding is scheduled for Sunday June 4, 2023 in Los Angeles at LA Banquets - The Landmark Mission Hills.