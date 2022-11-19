 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

THOMAS-FERGUSON WEDDING

  • 0
THOMAS-FERGUSON WEDDING

Thomas-Ferguson Wedding On Monday, September 26, 2022, Dr. Alexandria Micchelle Thomas, daughter of Mr. Charles and Mrs. Karen Thomas, and Dr. Frederick Isaac Ferguson, son of Dr. Frederick and Mrs.Voncile Ferguson, hosted their engagement party at St. Matthews United Methodist Church. The couple met in medical school at Charles R. Drew University/David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA in Los Angeles, CA. Their wedding is scheduled for Sunday June 4, 2023 in Los Angeles at LA Banquets - The Landmark Mission Hills.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert