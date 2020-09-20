 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What I'm Writing, Sept. 27, 2020
0 comments

What I'm Writing, Sept. 27, 2020

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Author: Alison Levy

City: Greensboro

Book title: "Gatekeeper"

Publisher: Spark Press

What it’s about: Rachel Wilde comes from a dimension that exists adjacent to ours. The people there have structured their society around locating, catching and repairing malfunctioning daemons. Now, Rachel has been given two unusual assignments: Find a person who has been trying to break down dimensional barriers, and track down a missing line of gatekeepers — human placeholders for a daemon that was too badly damaged to repair. Somehow, Rachel must stop the criminal, reunite a gatekeeper with her stolen past, and, above all else, survive.

Why I wrote it: Dealing with anxiety is central to my writing, which I use as a form of self-care. "Gatekeeper" is the product of me wrangling with anxiety and reshaping it into a story about confidence and tenacity.

Where (how) to buy my new book: Amazon: www.amazon.com/Gatekeeper-Book-One-Daemon-Collecting-ebook/dp/B083XM9M5Q

* * * *

Author: Barbara J. Shuler

City: Greensboro

Book title: "Still Striving: The Testimony of Barbara Shuler"

Publisher:  Write Your Story Publishing, GLO LLC

What it’s about: The testimony of Barbara J. Shuler, an autobiography of her young life.

Why I wrote it: To show that you can do things, after a stroke and be strong in life-changing times.

Where (how) to buy my new book: From Amazon.com, W Y S Publishing, GLO LLC, 920 Haddonfield Road #716, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002, and Barbara J. Shuler, Author email barbarajshuler@aol.com

+1 
Gatekeeper

Gatekeeper
+1 
Still Striving

Still Striving
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Pilot Mountain State Park is more than Pilot Knob
Travel

Pilot Mountain State Park is more than Pilot Knob

The urge to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed North Carolinians to state parks in record numbers. Despite the park being closed for several weeks at the beginning of the pandemic and the campground still being closed, Pilot Mountain’s visitation numbers for the year are well above 2019’s record.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News