What I'm Writing, Sept. 27, 2020

Author: Alison Levy
City: Greensboro
Book title: "Gatekeeper"
Publisher: Spark Press
What it’s about: Rachel Wilde comes from a dimension that exists adjacent to ours. The people there have structured their society around locating, catching and repairing malfunctioning daemons. Now, Rachel has been given two unusual assignments: Find a person who has been trying to break down dimensional barriers, and track down a missing line of gatekeepers — human placeholders for a daemon that was too badly damaged to repair. Somehow, Rachel must stop the criminal, reunite a gatekeeper with her stolen past, and, above all else, survive.
Why I wrote it: Dealing with anxiety is central to my writing, which I use as a form of self-care. "Gatekeeper" is the product of me wrangling with anxiety and reshaping it into a story about confidence and tenacity.
Where (how) to buy my new book: Amazon: www.amazon.com/Gatekeeper-Book-One-Daemon-Collecting-ebook/dp/B083XM9M5Q
* * * *
Author: Barbara J. Shuler
City: Greensboro
Book title: "Still Striving: The Testimony of Barbara Shuler"
Publisher: Write Your Story Publishing, GLO LLC
What it’s about: The testimony of Barbara J. Shuler, an autobiography of her young life.
Why I wrote it: To show that you can do things, after a stroke and be strong in life-changing times.
Where (how) to buy my new book: From Amazon.com, W Y S Publishing, GLO LLC, 920 Haddonfield Road #716, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002, and Barbara J. Shuler, Author email barbarajshuler@aol.com