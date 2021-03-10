When life hands you lemons, here's what you can do with them

When I planted a lemon tree in my yard a decade ago, it seemed like a great idea. Eventually, I figured, I’d have all the lemons I could handle.

And how. After several years of modest harvest, the tree exploded last year. This season, there are at least 50 lemons on it — and these are Meyer lemons, sweeter than grocery store lemons and nearly the size of grapefruits.

Last year, I juiced the entire crop. I made lemon-poppy seed bread, lemon-marinated chicken and gallons of lemonade. A bunch of it was frozen, and I was still dropping lemon ice cubes in my tea glass well into summer.

But you can get a lot of juice out of a bucketful of Meyer lemons. Two dozen lemons produced nearly a gallon of juice, and a quick perusal of some cookbooks found very few recipes calling for more than a few tablespoons of the stuff. So, what to do with it?

Here are some suggestions:

Clean your microwave: Put sliced lemons in a bowl and microwave it for five minutes. You should be able to wipe the inside of the microwave clean afterward, and be left with a lemony-fresh scent.