Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS EXTENDED THE * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 245 AM EDT. * AT 1134 PM EDT, WHILE RAINFALL RATES HAVE DECREASED, AUTOMATED GAUGES INDICATED THAT REEDY FORK AT OAK RIDGE AND BRUSH CREEK AT MUIRFIELD ROAD CONTINUE TO REMAIN NEAR FLOOD STAGE. THREE TO FOUR INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN, WITH SOME LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS OF 5 INCHES. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNT WILL BE LESS THAN ONE-QUARTER OF AN INCH. HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY THUNDERSTORMS. SOURCE...AUTOMATED GAUGES. IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, MCLEANSVILLE, SUMMERFIELD, GIBSONVILLE, STOKESDALE, JAMESTOWN, HAW RIVER STATE PARK, LAKE GUILFORD MACKINTOSH MARINA AND LAKE JEANETTE MARINA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED