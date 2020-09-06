The more gardens I visit, the more I understand the importance of reflection and observation. Being able to slow down, physically relax and absorb the energy within our outdoor spaces is grounding and necessary in many ways. By creating seating areas within our garden, we usher in calm vantage points and are able to better enjoy the natural world.
Nestled in Shattalon Lake Estates in Winston-Salem, Pat Coyne's garden is a space brimming with calm seating areas and meandering pathways. The front yard is a natural draw for neighbors as they walk past, and the backyard is a haven of repose and rest. Whether seeking a moment of shade from the hot sun or a moment of meditation, there is a place to sit in every corner of Coyne's garden.
It was actually one of Coyne's neighbors who suggested I visit her garden — a garden which has become a joy for the whole neighborhood.
“From the Monet Giverny bridge, to the inviting gates that lead down magical paths, Pat's gardens truly are exceptional,” said Linda Winikoff, Coyne's neighbor. “With color, variety and placement, she has created works of art. Even more impressive is that she does all the installations of both plants and hardware herself.”
Coyne faced a unique challenge when she and her husband moved into their Winston-Salem home 12 years ago. The front yard is sloped steeply from the house to the street, creating a bowl shaped depression which a storm water culvert cuts through. Knowing she wanted to keep the front garden as natural as possible, Coyne created a dry creek bed through the middle of this area, around which she has planted a sea of azaleas and ferns.
“The only thing that was here originally 12 years ago were the rhododendron,” Coyne said. “I've planted everything else myself. It's in my blood, you know. It's such good therapy, I just love being outside.”
An artfully-designed bridge spans the dry creek bed, leading visitors up the hill to a jovial swing, a place Coyne deeply enjoys.
“I actually come down here every day,” Coyne said. “Or if I'm gardening, I'll just stop and swing.”
In addition to the swing, several benches dot this wooded area, which is almost all shaded. The most sun this area gets is a small patch of lawn which hugs the driveway. Surrounded by hydrangea and spring and summer blooming perennials, Coyne relishes this area, as its exposure allows her to grow plants that abundance of shade won't allow.
“Being a wooded lot, (sun) is hard to find here,” Coyne said. “You really have to be creative when you plant in these other spots. You can't put a sun-loving plant in the shade and vice versa — it's going to struggle. That's what I do a lot ... I struggle trying to find the right plant. It's very challenging.”
Walking from the front yard to the backyard, it's clear that vines and gates have a heavy presence in Coyne's garden. A Lady Banks rose curves over the door to her garden room, Carolina jessamine crawls along the brick of her front stoop and a Confederate jasmine covers the arbor which leads into the backyard.
The arbor and attached wrought iron gate have special meaning to Coyne, as her brother built and delivered the materials.
“My brother made the arch, and he brought that gate from New York down on top of his vehicle,” Coyne said. “I just absolutely love it. I think gates as you enter a yard are so inviting and kind of mystique, not knowing what you're going to see.”
There are many other elements throughout the garden that Coyne's brother had a hand in. An oversized stone rooster is situated inside Coyne's potting area, standing tall and proud among the foliage at his feet.
“My brother had this in a seat belt in the front seat coming back from South Carolina,” Coyne said. “It was so hideous. It (originally) was white and it had an orange gullet and a yellow beak. So I first painted him black, and he didn't stand out. But since I painted him white, I just think that's the spot for him.”
Coyne's back yard is filled with fern-lined pathways to serene seating areas. One of the shadiest spots in the backyard is situated against the fence. With the help of a mounted mirror and white statuary, this spot is illuminated nicely.
The patio off the back door is full of potted plants and a pergola covered in akebia shades a vintage dining table. A small, simple fountain creates a subtle gurgle, flowing over a pair of water hyacinths. Every element is perfect, thoughtfully designed and meticulously maintained.
“I like to do pots back here because it doesn't get very much sun,” Coyne said. “The akebia, even though it's a nuisance, I wouldn't change it for the world. I just love the softness of the vine.”
My personal highlight of Coyne's garden is her potting area. I'm a firm believer that a happy work space fuels creativity, and Coyne's potting area exemplifies this beautifully. A large work bench accommodates re-potting efforts, stores tools and even allows space for other projects.
“My potting area is my favorite area because it's so shady,” Coyne said. “I just like to tinker around, sometimes I'll even use it as a workshop, like woodworking, because I have a bench, and I have power. I'm out here everyday pruning or doing something.”
It's clear that Coyne has put considerable time, thought and passion into her garden. From the illumination of the shadiest spots to the stonework of her sitting areas, each element was motivated and precise. Coyne attributes this drive to her past health issues, during which time she discovered gardening was her outlet.
“I had health issues, a couple different kinds of cancers I was battling,” Coyne said. “And that's why I created this (garden) actually. It kept my mind off my problems. So many people just don't get up and fight it, and I'm a fighter. And I just love every day.”
