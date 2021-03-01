Women's Resource Center of Greensboro's March programs

The Women's Resource Center of Greensboro is offering the following programs - women only unless otherwise indicated:
- Women's Emotional Wellness Support Group: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 3-31. Zoom. To register, call 336-275-6090 or email info@womenscentergso.org.
- Women's Job Club: 10-11:30 a.m. March 3. Powerful Conversations - Are You Having Them? Presented by Terri Cummings, vice president talent and workforce, Greater Winston-Salem. Discussion will include: How to navigate structured and unstructured conversations; the value of conversation in professional relationships; quality conversations lead to quality opportunities; and the conversations we have with ourselves. To register, visit tinyurl.com/9axkpbch.
- Medicare Simplified: noon-1 p.m. March 10. With Bob Boyd, Senior Resources of Guilford. Open to men and women. To register, visit tinyurl.com/2nk8usc6.
- Virtual Interviewing - The New Normal: 10-11 a.m. March 11. With Tiffany Harris, Truliant Federal Credit Union. Guilford. Open to men and women. To register, visit tinyurl.com/3bk6cpez.
- Family Budgeting in Uncertain Times: 10-11 a.m. March 16. James Williams, branch leader - Truist Bank (formerly BB&T). Open to men and women. To register, visit tinyurl.com/h2rd3dj7.
- Breaking Up & Moving On: 6-6:45 p.m. March 18. With Jackie Stanley, an attorney. To register, visit tinyurl.com/sjkjb5r.
- COVID-19 - The Updated and Current Rights and Responsibilities of Landlords and Tenants: 4-5 p.m. March 24. With Richard Craig, attorney at law, Legal Aid of NC. Open to men and women. To register, visit tinyurl.com/wuanxf5w.
Also, staff will be on-site from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays to provide community resource counseling, job search assistance, legal assistance and more.
For information, call 336-275-6090, email info@womenscentergso.org or visit www.womenscentergso.org.