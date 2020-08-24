The Writers' Workshop of Asheville is offering several writing contests.
The Hard Times writing contest deadline is Sunday, Aug. 30. Contestants should write about a difficult experience in their lives, how they overcame the obstacles and how they were changed by it. Winning stories will be chosen for originality and creative writing style. Stories should not exceed 5,000 words (double-spaced, 12 point font).
The contestant's name, address, email, phone and title of work should appear on the first page. Enclose a self-addressed, self-sealing stamped envelope for critique and list of winners, and the reading fee of $25 per entry. Multiple entries are accepted. Make check or money order payable to Writers' Workshop and send to: Hard Times Contest, 387 Beaucatcher Road, Asheville, N.C. 28805.
Emailed submissions in Word Doc may be sent to writersw@gmail.com with "Hard Times Contest" in the subject. Entry fee is payable online at www.twwoa.org.
The literary fiction contest deadline is Sept. 30. Participants should submit a short story or chapter of a novel of 5,000 words or less. Pages should be paper clipped, with the contestant's name, address, phone and title of work on the first page. Double-space and use 12 point font.
The entry fee is $25 per story. Multiple entries are accepted. Enclose self-sealing, self-addressed stamped envelope for critique and list of winners. Do not use Fedex, certified mail, etc. Make check or money order payable to The Writers’ Workshop and mail to: Fiction Contest, 387 Beaucatcher Road, Asheville, NC 28805.
Emailed submissions in Word Doc may be sent to writersw@gmail.com with “Fiction Contest” in the subject. Entry fee is payable online at www.twwoa.org.
Lastly, the annual memoirs competition deadline is Nov. 30. Contestants should submit a memoir of 5,000 words or less. Pages should be paper clipped, with the contestant's name, address, email, phone and title of work on the first page. Double-space and use 12 point font.
The entry fee is $25 per memoir. Multiple entries are accepted. Enclose self-sealing, self-addressed stamped envelop for critique and list of winners. Do not send via Fedex, certified mail, etc. Make check or money order payable to The Writers’ Workshop and mail to: Memoirs Contest, 387 Beaucatcher Road, Asheville, NC 28805.
Emailed submissions may be sent in Word Doc to writersw@gmail.com with “Memoirs Contest” in the subject line. Entry fee is payable online at www.twwoa.org.
For information, call 828-254-8111 or email writersw@gmail.com.
