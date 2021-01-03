Young trees need some dressing up for winter protection

Which brings us ways to keep animals at bay: Down around a tree's "ankle," a legging of an 18-inch-long cylinder of 1/8-inch or 1/4-inch hardware cloth, pushed a bit into the ground, prevents mice and rabbits from gnawing at roots and bark near the base of the tree. You can purchase other kinds of bark protectors, such as various plastic meshes or wraps that spiral up the trunk.

Scent

Higher up the tree, "perfume" fends off deer. For starters, I dangle a bar of deodorant soap in the branches — one bar per tree, the cheaper the better. I've also used mesh bags containing wads of human hair, but my deer, at least, don't seem to mind that perfume anymore. The efficacy of any perfume in keeping deer away depends on how many and how hungry they are, and how easy it is for them to get to neighbors' trees instead.

Makeup

In other winter tree wear, there are sprays that make trees taste bad to furry animals. Because these animals are vegetarians, many of these sprays are based on animal products such as eggs or milk. These animals also don't like hot pepper. Commercial sprays are sometimes appropriately named (Deer-Away, Chew-Not, Hinder), sometimes not (Bobbex, Thiram).