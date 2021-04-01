Your daily horoscope: April 1, 2021

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You’d like to move forward in a relationship but your current idea of forward may be different from what would actually be glorious and ideal. Stay open to different visions of the future.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It’s true that you often get more out of helping people than you do from being helped. Even so, you could use the lift, and you’ll get offers that would be a shame to pass up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): This is the pattern: You don’t feel you’ve done enough. You’re unsettled. You chew on the matter and cause yourself an absurd degree of discomfort. Meanwhile, they’re blown away with what you gave. Stop ruminating!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Awkwardness doesn’t have to bring about feelings of distance and alienation. In fact, it can be the best source of bonding there is, so long as you’re willing to lean into it and call out the awkward state of things.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You don’t always feel at liberty to bend a situation to your preferences, but in today’s case, you would be remiss not to. More than that, you will be helped when you apply your excellent taste to making this improvement.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’re on a creative and productive high and will make the most of it by bouncing between three different endeavors, spending two or three hours on each before moving to the next.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate