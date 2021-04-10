Your daily horoscope: April 10, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll help someone and it helps you twice as much. Giving your love brings a similar outcome. If your aim is selfless service, then you’re out of luck. Every generous act will enrich and benefit you!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There are no perfect pairings, but there are more or less compatible people. You’re in luck. Life will show you who fits into which category. You’re in the mood for a smooth ride and that’s what you’ll get.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Some things are worth doing even though they might be difficult, and some things are worth doing because they’re sure to be difficult. No one ever got strong lifting feathers.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): An ambitious mood strikes. Ambition requires you to take risks, and risks come with fear, and fear feeds into thrills, which can be addictive. This is only the start of the excitement.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When your gift doesn’t make the impression you wanted it to, this is nothing to take personally. People receive when they are ready to receive. Let time do its part. Anyway, you’re richer for giving.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your smile creates community wherever it goes. Your smile says, “this is a good place to be” and it also says, “I’m glad to be here with you.” Your smile makes others share that gladness.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): A tangent will turn into a main focus, mainly because you keep getting attention, money and props for it. This is actually starting to feel like a calling, if not an obsession.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Good questions get direct answers. Write and rewrite your question until it rings with truth and then ask your heart for answers and write down what it says. Move your hand across the page unthinkingly; the words will come.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You say “thank you” in many ways that do not involve those actual words. Your enjoyment, the time you spend lingering with a person or an idea and your willingness to help are all expressions of gratitude heard loud and clear.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll dance with a deal — not because the deal asked you to dance but because you were already on the dance floor together. Keep dancing and see what else comes. There’s soon to be a crowd.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t let the ideal in your head block the reality in front of your nose. There is something very useful close at hand. You can do amazing thing with this scene exactly the way it is.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Do you have the feeling there’s someone out there waiting for someone like you to show up? Well, that’s certainly the case, and the more outreach you do, the faster the match can get made.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate