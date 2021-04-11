Your daily horoscope: April 11, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Once you find points of connection between you and another person, you’re off to a beautiful exchange. Before finding those points, you won’t proceed far, so it’s worth looking for them.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You have a right to ask questions. Anyone who makes you feel otherwise either can’t answer those questions for a lack of knowledge and understanding or is trying to control you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Friends who are on a superstar trajectory are fun to watch. When the gold dust of big success is in your realm, it rubs off on you, too. This feels like destiny because it is.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You’ll make a proactive and deliberate attempt to achieve an aim that is not achieved by most people. It’s nice when this gets noticed today, but honestly, you’re doing it for the challenge, not the glory.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): People say and do things to get a reaction but often don’t get the one they wanted. You have a strong instinct for the sort of response people are craving and will deliver it on cue, laying the groundwork for mutual enjoyment.