 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your daily horoscope: April 12, 2021
0 comments

Your daily horoscope: April 12, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 12): Now more than ever, you are the captain of your own ship, with an entire crew working to make things go smoothly. As involved as they may be with their own journeys, when you need support, it’s all hands on deck. Don’t be afraid to delegate, seek mentorship and absorb the kind of care that will be heaped on you. Taurus and Scorpio adore you.

Your lucky numbers are: 3, 22, 38, 17 and 6.

—Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News