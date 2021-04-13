Your daily horoscope: April 13, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The surface qualities of these offerings set before you will belie their substance. Shiny options could provide a quick hit of glee followed by nothing, whereas duller options here will sustain you for years.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You have excellent ideas, though it’s not quite time to implement them. This learning mode you’re in is golden. You’ll do very well to follow the initiative of another.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your gut — that’s one thing to go by. Feelings count for something but not everything. Consider the data. It will produce a feeling in you, too, and then you’ll have two things to go by.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): A long day feels longer if it feels like what you’re doing is not recognized or appreciated. To ask for the props you need isn’t vanity; it’s actually good for everyone. Praise fuels the mission — at least in part. Get yours.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The things and people you love just aren’t getting enough of your attention right now. Duty calls, and responsibility is around every corner. Make a plan so the future can bring more of your favorite experiences.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ve done enough research. Now it’s time to act. The first step is the hardest because it relies on its own momentum. Every step after will use some of the momentum already created.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You don’t want to be the emotional support. Instead, you want the situation to be fair and balanced enough for everyone to support themselves. This will require a restructuring of sorts.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Regrets? Don’t worry. In an alternate reality, there you are, enjoying the other thing (having made the other choice) and — bonus — dealing with problems that are different (and equal!) to the ones you have now.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It’s challenging to see your own patterns, which is exactly what makes it a worthy exercise. What have you said a hundred times before? What state keeps repeating? What do you keep wishing you had?
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You don’t have to wait for permission. You already have the power to do the thing you’ve been wanting to do. What it takes is steady training over a long period of time.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): This is no time for insisting on your way. There are many directions from which to come at life, several of them fun, delicious, interesting, lighthearted and yet extremely effective. Start there.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You know that you deserve to be happy, so you seek situations with potential for low-key good vibes (as opposed to situations built with incendiary material that will flame up with the first spark of drama).
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate