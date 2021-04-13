Your daily horoscope: April 13, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’re inclined to be of continual service to your family, colleagues and community. It’s obvious they need you, but the real reason you devote yourself so is because it feels good to give. Don’t forget to serve yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Just as a thrilling life relies on an imaginative vision of what could be, exciting love depends on extraordinary aims for the relationship. To guarantee a dull romance, make boring romantic goals (or none at all):

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Treasures at the back of your mind now need to come forward. Get the ideas on paper. The phrases keep you pointed in a particular direction. Put them where you look often — in your wallet, on your bathroom mirror, in your phone.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You can’t quite put your finger on what it is, but you sense that you’re getting something positive from being around certain people. You’re so much more powerful standing with them than standing alone.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Let the world argue endlessly about the sorry state of things. You know the truth: It is what you make of it. Your intense focus on the positive can turn almost anything into your ideal scenario.