Your daily horoscope: April 16, 2021

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You don’t want to be the emotional support. Instead, you want the situation to be fair and balanced enough for everyone to support themselves. This will require a restructuring of sorts.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Regrets? Don’t worry. In an alternate reality, there you are, enjoying the other thing (having made the other choice) and — bonus — dealing with problems that are different (and equal!) to the ones you have now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It’s challenging to see your own patterns, which is exactly what makes it a worthy exercise. What have you said a hundred times before? What state keeps repeating? What do you keep wishing you had?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You don’t have to wait for permission. You already have the power to do the thing you’ve been wanting to do. What it takes is steady training over a long period of time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): This is no time for insisting on your way. There are many directions from which to come at life, several of them fun, delicious, interesting, lighthearted and yet extremely effective. Start there.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You know that you deserve to be happy, so you seek situations with potential for low-key good vibes (as opposed to situations built with incendiary material that will flame up with the first spark of drama).

— Holiday Mathis