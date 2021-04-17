Your daily horoscope: April 17, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): To execute the fabulous thing you have in mind, you'll have to free up your schedule. Coming up with the money will be far easier than coming up with the timing that works for everyone.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Some would have you believe they've a right to be a part of your life. But this is not how it works. To a large extent, you get to choose the people in your world.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): People generally don't care about things until they are aware that they have a reason to. The reason may have been there all along, but it takes someone like you to point it out — probably, repeatedly.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You will be moved to shore up the uncomfortable discrepancy between how you see yourself and the reality you find yourself in. Start small. You might be surprised at the effectiveness of little changes.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It's someone's job to sell you on an idea or product that is not in your best interest to buy. You've no need of this, even though they will attempt to manufacture one. Put up a wall by sticking to what matters in your world.