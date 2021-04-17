Your daily horoscope: April 17, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): To execute the fabulous thing you have in mind, you'll have to free up your schedule. Coming up with the money will be far easier than coming up with the timing that works for everyone.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Some would have you believe they've a right to be a part of your life. But this is not how it works. To a large extent, you get to choose the people in your world.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): People generally don't care about things until they are aware that they have a reason to. The reason may have been there all along, but it takes someone like you to point it out — probably, repeatedly.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): You will be moved to shore up the uncomfortable discrepancy between how you see yourself and the reality you find yourself in. Start small. You might be surprised at the effectiveness of little changes.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It's someone's job to sell you on an idea or product that is not in your best interest to buy. You've no need of this, even though they will attempt to manufacture one. Put up a wall by sticking to what matters in your world.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If your eyes are closed, you can be face to face with just the thing you've been searching for and still not find it. Do an awareness check on yourself. How awake are you? Strive for "wide."
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Wherever possible, bring a problem back to its cause. Speak directly to the source. This will be both frightening and efficient. Summon your courage to confront the powers that be.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): While many scan the conversation for arguing points to dig into, you have better luck listening up for possible common interests. Bonus: Trying to see another person's point of view is just good practice.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): As for that person who keeps bringing you down, you'll be inspired to react differently now. This will throw them off, break the pattern and change the whole dynamic.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There's so much you know that people will want to learn from you, but this is going to happen over a long period of time. You're wise to be a little mysterious and give out one nugget of wisdom at a time.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Those who can't seem to get along with others will have the same problems with you. Good friends act like a good friend to all their friends — and the same is true of employees, bosses and romantic contenders.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There is no how-to manual for what you are trying to accomplish today. The most important thing is that you know what you'd like your desired outcome to be. Send that star to the high heaven to guide the journey.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate