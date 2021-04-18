Your daily horoscope: April 18, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The people close to you should have your best interests at heart. As for those competitive “friends” who secretly wish you weren’t as great as you are — they may still have a place in your life, but it’s not in the inner circle.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): One cannot grow and still hang on to the same old negativity. Because you love your own development, you drop anything that smacks of pride or petty grievances, and with lightness of heart, you move forward.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You’ve learned the subtle signals your loved ones give when something is bothering them. You’ll gently tease out the story in just the manner that cracks open the trouble, airing it to the daylight.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There’s a sister, or a sisterlike person, in your midst who needs what you can give. If you give it, you might never be repaid, at least not directly, and yet you will also be richer for having offered this kindness.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You know how to impress the others, but it’s a hollow win. It’s far better to impress yourself, and if you happen to pick up any accolades along the way, you’ll consider it a bonus.