Your daily horoscope: April 19, 2021
Your daily horoscope: April 19, 2021

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 17): Even though you want to be loved for the low-key, down-deep real you, this solar year brings the chance to show off, shine, conquer and strut. Different relationships highlight new parts of you, and you'll get to live out many facets of yourself. You'll be drawn to a place that speaks to your soul in a mysterious language. Leo and Scorpio adore you.

Your lucky numbers are: 3, 13, 9, 44 and 18.

—Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

