Your daily horoscope: April 2, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your work is complex, but there is no need to concern yourself with making a lot of logistical or aesthetic choices. Focus on catering to the needs of others, and your style evolves organically.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): This day’s agenda seems simple on its face, but what had to come together to make it just the way it is? Small parts made up of smaller parts, each turn relying on a hundred before. Ponder this and you’ll gain profound insight.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): This problem is like a maze. There is a higher vantage available, but it comes at a cost. To see your way out, you must give up what you want from the situation. Do this and your mind floats up and sees all. The route becomes clear.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): What advice would you give to your former self? There are plenty of people in the same position you were in back there who could use the leg up. It will be heartening to realize what you’ve gained along the way.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Turn up the volume on your inner guidance system because you’re going to make the best decisions from your heart’s intuition. There is no button or knob for this. It’s like Siri. You just call out and ask.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Curiosity about others will begin with curiosity about yourself, your history and the history of your people. Your discoveries give you a strong sense of wonder about how things have unfolded for others.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You’ve a strong need to create a memorable moment, but you’re not sure what kind of scene you’re shooting for. Start with what you don’t want. That will bring you closer to a vision of what you do want.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): When you share your stories with people outside of your usual circle, new themes and ideas will be raised. They will appreciate a different side of you, and you’ll be inspired to change the focus of your work, too.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Most people are far more likely to notice if they don’t receive respect than if they don’t give it. This poses a problem for the ungenerous, but it’s no big deal for you. You’ll overlook much in the name of compassion.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It is an honor to be let into even the smallest sliver of someone’s world. Learning a new person can be like seeing a color for the first time; it brings on a strange and exciting brightening of the mind.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The relationship seems fine from the “right-side-up angle.” But like an artist going for greatness, you like to turn the canvas and look again. This exposes the balance from all angles and shows you what could be improved.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The path to your purpose often emerges through a better understanding of your personal experience. Tell your story to yourself without the expectation of telling it to others. The clarity will come first. You’ll know when to share.
