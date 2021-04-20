Your daily horoscope: April 20, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be wary of those who find your curiosity to be an intrusion. It is only because they have something to hide. To those who live the value of transparency, your curiosity will be a compliment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’re forthright with information when you have it, and you know not to speculate out loud, as there are those around who hear only what they want to hear and will twist your words to exactly that.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There are many other things that will bring you pleasure other than your current go-to indulgences. You just haven’t found them yet. Your willingness to try new things will land you some healthy and truly interesting alternatives.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You like money, but it’s not where you’re currently focused. The financial aspect of a decision will factor in after you’ve considered things like your attraction, interest and what you’re likely to learn.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): For some people, the prospect of “fun” is daunting and the pressure of trying new things is less appealing than the certainties of working toward expected outcomes. You’ll challenge these people and be an agent for change.