Your daily horoscope: April 21, 2021

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): When there is no one telling you what you must do to improve, you’ll take matters into your own hands. You’ll explore novel territory to stay ahead of the game.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Your process is more important than the end product. The product will be handed over in the end, but the process is yours. You can use your process over and over, reshaping to fit the problem at hand.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): As soon as you say what you want, the spirit of resistance perks up its ears and readies itself to take form — laziness, fear, fatigue ... it has many shapes. You’re well-equipped to fight them all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): As you repeat similar types of projects, you become more proficient in identifying which actions lead to a desirable result. But it’s when you’re pushed outside your comfort zone that you really shine.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’re taking care of the things that matter to you. Some of these things you don’t recognize as crucial elements of your life, but the fact that you tend to them as you do tells the truer story.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’re figuring out what’s working for you. All you have to do now is more of it! Each time increases your confidence and competence further and eases your trepidation about scaling up.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate