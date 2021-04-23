Your daily horoscope: April 23, 2021

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The thing about blame is that it's only one of many ways to package an outcome, and today it's an entirely unnecessary one at that. Forget about blame. There is only what happened, and various ways for it to not happen again.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You are not sure what you want from someone, but you're pretty sure it's not what you're getting today. This is worth thinking over. Give it a brainstorm today. What is your fantasy outcome?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Can there be peace without understanding? Of course! Sometimes peace is accepting what is, whether or not you get it. Consider giving up the need to process every bit of information, at least right now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There are many ineffective ways to handle fear, which include ignoring it, running from it, pretending to be cool about it or letting it stop you. The proper way is to accept fear so you can harness it and make it work for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It's like your heart is a searchlight, scanning for the heart that reflects back a kindred glow. You'll illuminate other things along the way, though it's best to keep moving until you alight on what you were originally looking for.