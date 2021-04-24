Your daily horoscope: April 24, 2021

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Fear is as normal a part of the human experiences as is having thumbs. You may eliminate emotional neediness and still be fearful. Just don’t let that fear define you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Many say they value humor, but you don’t have to say such things. Your entire point of view says it for you. Someone finds this extremely attractive, and you’ll know what it feels like to have a fan.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Do you have to look beyond the myth to find the love or are you in love with the myth? To some degree, both of these principles can be true at the same time in the same relationship. It’s worth pondering with an open heart.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Mindfulness gets plenty of play in your world lately — so much so that one might forget about the utter joys of the opposite state. Mindlessness certainly has its merits, especially in the sunshine of spring!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): As you make your way through the labyrinth, don’t worry too much about getting it right. Deep down, you know that this thing is just made of shrubs, and it’s scalable, should you get tired of the maze.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): This problem you see is like a wave that rises high and breaks on your shore and then reassimilates with the ocean of life like it was never anything other than that, which it wasn’t.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate