Your daily horoscope: April 25, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The first idea that comes to you may indeed be the best one, but come up with more anyway, if only for the accompanying thrill of heading into unexplored directions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It’s someone’s job to make you think that you need the shiny new thing and nothing else will substitute for it. In fact, many substitutions, including those you already own, will work fine, if not better, for you today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Impatience and frustration only arise if you believe things should go according to your wishes instead of just going as they go. To embrace the indifferent aspects of life is a liberation.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The most productive day involves stints of concentrated effort followed by breaks in the fresh air. To skip the breaks makes the journey much less enjoyable, and longer, too.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): While emotional energy, like love, may be invisible, to your eye, it animates the physical world quite obviously. You will easily tell how people are feeling, especially when they are trying to hide those feelings.