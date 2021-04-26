Your daily horoscope: April 26, 2021

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 26): The brave decisions that matter are very small and numerous. In fact, you'll make them almost daily, following a small voice that says things like "Talk to that stranger"; "Throw your hat in the ring"; "State what's on your mind." Your regular courage adds up to impressive circumstances and creations that improve lives. Pisces and Aquarius adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 6, 47, 39, 22 and 8.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
