Your daily horoscope: April 26, 2021
TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 26): The brave decisions that matter are very small and numerous. In fact, you'll make them almost daily, following a small voice that says things like "Talk to that stranger"; "Throw your hat in the ring"; "State what's on your mind." Your regular courage adds up to impressive circumstances and creations that improve lives. Pisces and Aquarius adore you.

Your lucky numbers are: 6, 47, 39, 22 and 8.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

