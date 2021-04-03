Your daily horoscope: April 3, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’re bold, blunt and get away with it because you’re also benevolent. (Never mind being totally in the right — which is something to keep to yourself, as it never goes down easy.)

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It is possible to go through days without feeling completely awake. Today, when your brain enlivens and the ideas drop in, it’s a gentle high — like the plants must feel when the rains begin — perked up, more than alive.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The solution comes from seeing the problem in different ways. One new idea is a start — proof of the magic difference perspective can make. Don’t stop there. At 25 alternatives, you’ve only begun to scratch the surface.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You’ll be drawn to people who do something outside of what you would usually encounter. They inspire (encourage or flat force you!) out of your comfort zone.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Worse than doing a boring thing repeatedly is thinking a boring thing repeatedly — if only because it happens faster and the number of repetitions expands exponentially. Quick! Introduce exciting thoughts before the zombies win!