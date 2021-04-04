Your daily horoscope: April 4, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Anyone who’s ever undergone a construction project knows that destruction is part of expansion. The mess goes on and on until that grand moment ... out of the rubble rises a new frame. You’ll see it today.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Intellectual challenge will be part of the fun. You’ll be sharpened by dealing with problems. Seek input from those who’ve been there already and who have something to teach about that.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You desire to neither control nor be controlled. People with good intent usually don’t mind when you set a boundary. As for those who take this as an offense, consider it a red flag.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): Galileo declared that the universe was written in the language of mathematics, without which we cannot understand a single “word” of it. A bit of math in your personal universe can be worked out for game-changing clarity.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If there’s a recipe for feeling good, you don’t need to follow it. You’re like the master chef with so much experience that you need no added instruction. Conjuring deliciousness is just what you do.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Being a role model beats trying to get your point across with verbal instruction, especially considering how often you’ve had to repeat yourself lately. Be the lesson.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Once upon a time, comfort was your priority. Now there are many things that come before your comfort — principles that are so much a part of who you are that sticking by them is your first reaction, even if that hurts a little.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You can put the brakes on a project if you want to. Things will definitely slow, but the screeching sound will attract much attention and, as it goes with this sort of thing, give the impression of an impending accident.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Who is rich? The child with a million toys who can’t find one he likes to play with, or the child with one toy beloved? You live the obvious answer today, reveling in your time with a much-enjoyed possession.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Even the most hardened criminals believe they are good people. Today, you’ll break from assuming you’re good to demand from yourself an honest tally of the good you’ve done lately. Only a good person would do this.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): What you’re working on now is not a quick fix but a solution with many steps that will unfold over time. First things first: awareness. It’s hard for people to change things they know nothing of.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Very little is needed to make you happy today, and anything required is well within your reach. And yet ... there’s nothing like a good chase. Part of you considers making it harder, just for fun.