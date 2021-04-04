Your daily horoscope: April 4, 2021

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Once upon a time, comfort was your priority. Now there are many things that come before your comfort — principles that are so much a part of who you are that sticking by them is your first reaction, even if that hurts a little.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You can put the brakes on a project if you want to. Things will definitely slow, but the screeching sound will attract much attention and, as it goes with this sort of thing, give the impression of an impending accident.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Who is rich? The child with a million toys who can’t find one he likes to play with, or the child with one toy beloved? You live the obvious answer today, reveling in your time with a much-enjoyed possession.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Even the most hardened criminals believe they are good people. Today, you’ll break from assuming you’re good to demand from yourself an honest tally of the good you’ve done lately. Only a good person would do this.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): What you’re working on now is not a quick fix but a solution with many steps that will unfold over time. First things first: awareness. It’s hard for people to change things they know nothing of.