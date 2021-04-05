Your daily horoscope: April 5, 2021

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 5): Multifaceted prosperity will be a hallmark of the year. You'll either like what you're attracting or tweak your output until you do. Love comes on waves of practicality, earning your trust and allowing you to revel in the joys and perks of teamwork. September features joint ventures and the acquisition of skills. Scorpio and Capricorn adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 4, 22, 7, 17 and 49.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
