Your daily horoscope: April 6, 2021

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You naturally and thoughtlessly gravitate toward a state of equanimity. In fact, effort and thinking can only get in the way of achieving this calm mental composure. Trust what you were born knowing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): A person doesn’t heal by adapting to a sick environment. You’ll create a state of wellness by either going where health is the norm and absorbing the energy there or by creating your own solo bubble of wholesome vibes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Fear often dissolves when the unknown becomes known. But it can also be the case that learning more increases trepidation about the subject. Either way, get educated and win.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A situation is far more complicated than you once thought, though after you absorb this new level of information, you’ll soon be back to feeling confident and in control of things.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Some are honest because it’s rewarded, and that doesn’t make them honest people. Honest people tell the truth regardless of reward, because the truth is inherently valuable.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The best plans have solid structure, contingencies and welcome modification, though only if absolutely necessary. That’s because a plan that’s too flexible isn’t really a plan at all, just an acknowledgement of life’s options.

— Holiday Mathis