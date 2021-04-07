Your daily horoscope: April 7, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You already know what you want. Now the focus is on figuring out what other people want. In many situations, it's implied. But when it's not, you discover just the thing and include it in your deal.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Self-doubt isn't always a bad thing. In fact, it can be quite useful and is often the mature stance to take. Some actions warrant doubt. A good question to apply: "Who else is this helping?"

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There's a type of trust given out of gullibility, inexperience and weakness. Then there's the trust that comes with clear, wide-open eyes. To know the risks and still invest in another person is trust born of strength.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): So many systems and group cultures downgrade the relevance of integrity. You reject the notion and seek others who are on a moral pursuit, the likes of which will never be outdated.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Memory is imperfect. Perception even more so. This is why even though you know where you came from, parts of your personal history still seem mysterious to you. Today, a blank will get filled in.