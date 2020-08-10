ARIES (March 21-April 19). You wanted someone's love, and you weren't the only one trying to get it. This taught you more about competition than anything you've done since. There's an art to getting the right kind of attention. You're nailing it.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Practical matters fade back and what comes to the fore is a poetic aspect to the day in which a hope or justice is expressed perfectly to reflect this artistic and emotional journey you are on.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If your primary value is something quantifiable, then you will always need more of it. But when you value abstract qualities like freedom or playfulness, you don't have to chase. You just embody the thing and have won.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). It is natural to go easy on those you love most. Do the same for yourself. When you're giving your best effort, accept that it's all you can do. Expecting yourself to do more is not only silly; it's unkind.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Money has no inherent value, only the value we assign to it. You think you know what gets exchanged inside of a dollar, but give it more consideration today, and you'll have a new realization.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You have known the joy of surprise and have been knocked out by some big gestures from people trying to impress you. Even so, the gifts you most treasure have been small and simple. You'll pay it forward today.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). To experience something new with another person is to create an unforgettable bond. Today, it's more fun if what you're doing is novel to you both.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You try to be temperate, but it doesn't always work out that way, and rightly so. You have a wide range of feelings to express, many loving and kind, and some that are appropriately angry. No one is patient all of the time.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Being close to a person sometimes means that you speak up, or argue even. You love a person, and you want that person to thrive. The moments of conflict that arise are born out of this love.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Like a good story, this day comes with a gradual rise of tension. There's the temptation to fix it all as you go. Resist. Some things are better left unresolved for now.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The essence of strategy is using time, space and resources well. Consider that resources and space can be renewed, replaced, reconfigured. As for time, there's no way to make up for its vanishing.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You don't always choose the enjoyable route, and today you'll ask yourself why. Many reasons could factor in including ambition, social pressure or fear of an unmet expectation. Tonight is for deciding if it was worth it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.