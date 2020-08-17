TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 17). Your cosmic birthday includes lofty expectations met by new people. The plot takes unexpected turns in the thrill ride that is the end of the year. Highlights of 2021 include a legendary family event, a professional opportunity and a habit change or skill enhancement that brings your game to the next level. Cancer and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 20, 22, 1 and 17.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

