ARIES (March 21-April 19). Though you take no pleasure in the suffering of others, sometimes the tragic television show or troubled friend makes you glad for your own position.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You can take your time evaluating the trade, but more time won’t give you the answer. This is a matter of accepting what you know in an instant and can be summed up like this: If it’s too good to be true, it isn’t.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The unbalanced thing will be set right. With a little communication, the one who has extra will flow some resources to the one who doesn’t have enough, and equilibrium will be established.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Even if you feel you have no news to share, make an effort to connect with friends and family. You’ll be surprised what fortuitous information comes up when there’s no particular agenda to the conversation.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). What you desire will not come about through direct means. There is no pushing, buying or persuasion involved, only attraction. The most attractive mode is modesty and moderation.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). If a person does not respond to you in the way you want, do not try for a different outcome. You are better off moving along to the next person, where you will get an entirely different response.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The wise choices are easier to make when you know what you care about. When you don’t know yet, don’t worry about being wise. Anything you choose will teach you more about what you care about.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Social status is one of those things you don’t really feel like you care too much about until you’re in a position to gain or lose it and become surprised by your behavior.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Today’s problem isn’t so tough. Ask a few people, do a thorough internet search, read an article or two and you’ll know enough to make an informed decision.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Though you are typically highly responsible and able to make decisions that are best for the long-term, right now you’ll feel inclined to move based on the potential for fun.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The occasional slip-up might not matter too much, but you still feel an urgency to correct mistakes and figure out how to prevent the same ones from repeatedly occurring.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It will be important to check off all of the daily habits you hold so dear today because it is only after these rituals are complete that you feel you have the space to share freely.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.