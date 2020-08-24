TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 24): You'll make impressive progress with goals and timelines. Then, everything changes. You're gloriously versatile! You'll love the surprises and twists, making a success of various challenges, tasks and leadership-styles. You really will find fun and fulfillment with whatever you take on, work, leisure and beyond. Gemini and Aquarius adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 14, 17, 3, 38 and 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.