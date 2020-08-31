TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 31). There's a difference between being spontaneous and reactive. You'll have bright ideas and follow through without fear to create experiences that elevate you and delight your crew. Even so, this year sees you as less reactive in your decisions, pausing for as long as it takes for wisdom to set in. Sagittarius and Scorpio adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 8, 40, 12, 22 and 18.
